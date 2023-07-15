wrestling / News
GCW Now & Forever Results 7.14.23: Matt Cardona, Maki Itoh, Mance Warner, More in Action
– GCW presented Now and Forever last night at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. The event streamed live on FITE Plus. Below are some results, Fightful:
* Charles Mason beat Cole Radrick, Marcus Mathers, Alec Price and Brayden Toon
* Matt Cardona (In his RyderTaker persona) & Steph De Lander beat BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY)
* Gringo Loco beat Arez and Komander
* Mance Warner was victorious over George South
* GCW Tag Team Championships: East West Express (Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne) (c) defeated The Bookers (Amazing Red and Brian XL) to retain the titles.
* Maki Itoh beat Billie Starkz
* Mike Bailey beat Yoshihiko
* The OGs (Homicide, Matt Tremont & Grim Reefer) beat Los Macizos (Miedo Xtremo & Ciclope) and Jimmy Lloyd
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) beat MAO
* Utami Hayashishita beat LuFisto
I'm so fucking proud. 😭#GCWForever pic.twitter.com/MWrlUahmZN
— Carmen Michael 🎙️ (@CarmenMChilders) July 14, 2023
Bussy aka @EFFYlives & @AllieKATCH
vs @TheMattCardona & @stephdelander
Ashes Ashes SDL falls down wait that's not right???? What did the RiderTaker do!?!?
📸 @GCWrestling_ Watch on FiteTV pic.twitter.com/TRGRvJ5ltK
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) July 15, 2023
Effy
ohhhhhhhh😘🫣#GCWForeverhttps://t.co/m6Kw4alvmU pic.twitter.com/ZvDop9FSk8
— あめ🌹💙🍑 (@ame1009ame) July 15, 2023
This will be a LUCHA-SPECTACLE!!!!
LUCHAAAAAA!!!!#GCWForever pic.twitter.com/59iD1P6edV
— 🐺 Mike ➰ (@MikeGuylee) July 15, 2023
"This is Awesome"@maki_itoh v @BillieStarkz
On top of a Magnificent Match also had a Cute Off!!!
Brilliant Back&Forth Battle between these 2 competitors!!
Maki with the Tapout W!!!
📸 @GCWrestling_ Watch on FiteTV pic.twitter.com/LPzW3t6ARY
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) July 15, 2023
I don't think Yoshihiko cleared taking that top rope Tiger Driver '91 with whoever was agenting this match… #GCWForever pic.twitter.com/Siz19AhGcq
— David Bixenspan (@davidbix) July 15, 2023
Mao is the best wrestler in the world.@xinomaox @_BlakeChristian @GCWrestling_ #GCWForever pic.twitter.com/lFB4UBmtZQ
— Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) July 15, 2023
⚱️Is that…THE UNDERTAKER?!?!? No! It's #IndyTaker (@TheMattCardona) making his way to the ring at @GCWrestling_ #GCWForever.@stephdelander
[ LIVE NOW on #FITE+ 🔴 https://t.co/wxzkJj1xvC ] pic.twitter.com/WXsKo47z8B
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 15, 2023