GCW Now & Forever Results 7.14.23: Matt Cardona, Maki Itoh, Mance Warner, More in Action

July 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Now and Forever Image Credit: GCW

– GCW presented Now and Forever last night at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. The event streamed live on FITE Plus. Below are some results, Fightful:

* Charles Mason beat Cole Radrick, Marcus Mathers, Alec Price and Brayden Toon
* Matt Cardona (In his RyderTaker persona) & Steph De Lander beat BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY)
* Gringo Loco beat Arez and Komander
* Mance Warner was victorious over George South
* GCW Tag Team Championships: East West Express (Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne) (c) defeated The Bookers (Amazing Red and Brian XL) to retain the titles.
* Maki Itoh beat Billie Starkz
* Mike Bailey beat Yoshihiko
* The OGs (Homicide, Matt Tremont & Grim Reefer) beat Los Macizos (Miedo Xtremo & Ciclope) and Jimmy Lloyd
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) beat MAO
* Utami Hayashishita beat LuFisto

