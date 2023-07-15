– GCW presented Now and Forever last night at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. The event streamed live on FITE Plus. Below are some results, Fightful:

* Charles Mason beat Cole Radrick, Marcus Mathers, Alec Price and Brayden Toon

* Matt Cardona (In his RyderTaker persona) & Steph De Lander beat BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY)

* Gringo Loco beat Arez and Komander

* Mance Warner was victorious over George South

* GCW Tag Team Championships: East West Express (Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne) (c) defeated The Bookers (Amazing Red and Brian XL) to retain the titles.

* Maki Itoh beat Billie Starkz

* Mike Bailey beat Yoshihiko

* The OGs (Homicide, Matt Tremont & Grim Reefer) beat Los Macizos (Miedo Xtremo & Ciclope) and Jimmy Lloyd

* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) beat MAO

* Utami Hayashishita beat LuFisto

