GCW One Afternoon Only Results 12.4.22: Tony Deppen Faces Billie Starkz, More

GCW One Afternoon Only took place on Sunday, with Tony Deppen battling Billie Starkz and more. You can check out the full results from the Jefferson, Indiana show below, per WZ:

* Nick Gage cut a promo about his upcoming match with Tony Deppen.

* Starboy Charlie defeated Jeffrey John

* AJ Gray defeated Axton Ray

* Jordan Oliver defeated 1 Called Manders

* Second Gear Crew, Sawyer Wreck & Allie Katch defeated Infra Red

* Shane Mercer defeated Jack Cartwheel

* EFFY fought Cole Radrick ends in a no-contest.

* The Rejects and John Wayne Murdoch def. Los Macizos & Jimmy Lloyd.

* Tony Deppen defeated Billie Starkz. Deppen headbutted the referee after the match and Gage came out for the save.