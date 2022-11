In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale spoke about why he is interested in working with WWE wrestler Omos.

He said: “Well, listen, that guy is a powerhouse, right? He’s so dynamic, and what an athlete, and… The guy’s a throwback. It’s just a huge guy. And I see a lot of potential and personality in him. And I would love to see the Big Man come through GCW.“