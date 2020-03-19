GCW Owner On Tonight and Tomorrow’s Acid Cup, Proceeds Going to Talent

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale spoke with Sports Illustrated discussing the Acid Cup 2 event that takes place tonight and Friday. The event features a 16-person tournament and includes the likes of Nick Gage, Chris Dickinson, Allie Kat, and Matthew Justice, with commentary on the IWTV live stream by Joey Janela. Highlights from the interview are below:

On the proceeds for the event: “GCW is not taking any of it, it’s all going to them [the wrestlers and referees]. Everyone is being affected right now by the coronavirus, including all of our wrestlers. There is no GCW without the wrestlers, so we have to help the people that make GCW. We’re working together to provide some entertainment and create some work for people who are currently out of work. We’re all wrestling people, wrestling is what we know. So as long as we can do wrestling in a responsible manner, then that’s what we’re going to do.”

On the show being held from an ‘undisclosed location’ without an audience: “Fans will figure out where we are soon as they watch, but it’s very important that people don’t show up. We’re following the guidelines of the city and the venue, and we’re only allowed 30 people. Our wrestlers will be on ring crew tonight. It’s essential staff and crew only, and we have to stick by that. We’re all going to look out for each other and be safe. If anyone is not feeling right, or anyone has any concerns, they’re going to sit this out.”