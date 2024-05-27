wrestling / News

GCW Paranoid Results: Main Event Ends in a No Contest

May 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Paranoid Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Paranoid last night at Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, OH. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Latigo) def. Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) & Cole Radrick
* Megan Bayne def. Dark Sheik
* The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) def. To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney)
* Microman def. Kevin Blackwood
* 1 Called Manders def. Brayden Toon and Isaiah Broner and Joshua Bishop
* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed)
* Trish Adora def. Haley Dylan
* Unsanctioned Pro Heavyweight Championship: Charlie Tiger (c) def. Big Beef and Jeffrey John and The Swinger
* Effy def. Broski Jimmy
* Alec Price vs. Mance Warner went to a no contest.

Joseph Lee

