GCW Postpones The Collective Shows

GCW is following suit with all the companies set to run events during WrestleMania week, postponing their The Collective shows. The company announced that all the shows incluing Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, and Effy’s Big Gay Brunch will be postponed from their April 2nd through April 4th dates, with plans to rescheduled them collectively in the near future.

The announcement notes:

Today’s developments signal an equally devastating blow for our organization, our performers, our partners, and also our fans. It presents significant challenges to both our immediate and long term futures, but with it brings hope in the face of the overwhelming support we have received from the wrestling community. We are presented with an opportunity to make history on the other side of this crushing global pandemic.

The Collective and all its partners are determined to see this through to the finish line. *When* The Collective happens, it will be authentic and true, and take place in front of real fans. You will get everything your expect from The Collective, from the heart, because that’s what you deserve. Thank you for believing in us, because we believe in you, and we believe in INDEPENDENT wrestling.

– The Collective