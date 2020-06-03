GCW Postpones UK Tour Including Show With TNT Wrestling

GCW has postponed its three-day tour of the UK, which would have included a joint show with TNT Wrestling on the final day. The tour was set to run at Liverpool’s Hangar 34 from August 27-29. The shows were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement from TNT Wrestling reads: “Given the current uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation, we and Game Changer Wrestling have decided to postpone the following events…

Game Changer Wrestling: UK Tour 2020

TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. Game Changer Wrestling 2020

We and GCW are working together to reschedule a replacement date, but all pre-bout tickets will be honored on the new dates. If you wish to get a refund you can contact [email protected] wrestlingtravel. org.

At this point in time, TNT Extreme Wrestling does plan on running our own shows on the original set dates and look forward to hosting our American friends on UK soul very soon.

More information coming soon!

GCW added that they will return to the UK at some point.