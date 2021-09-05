wrestling / News
GCW Presents Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Chicago Results 9.05.21: Jake Atlas vs. Effy in Headliner
– GCW presented Effy’s Big Gay Brunch event earlier today at the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results from the GCW event, courtesy of Fightful:
* Edith Surreal beat Veda Scott.
* Bare Knuckles Brawl: Parrow beat Jordan Blade.
* Ace Perry beat Frontman Jah-C.
* Scramble Match: Jai Vidal beat Keita Murray, Dillon McQueen, Brooke Valentine, Kung Fu Janela & Jared Evans.
* Ashton Starr beat Devon Monroe.
* Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (w/AJ Gray & Nasty Leroy) got the win over MV Young & Billy Dixon.
* Dark Sheik was victorious over Allie Katch.
* Jake Atlas beat Effy.
Join us LIVE in progress NOW for #EffyBGB on @FiteTV and get UNLIMITED Replays!https://t.co/hu0tRvMTBu https://t.co/KDqXADwxiR
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 5, 2021
Madness! #EFFYBGB pic.twitter.com/1ErvhGo0ys
— Peterr (@300PoundDad) September 5, 2021
Like a gay phoenix rising from the hetero ashes #EFFYBGB @GCWrestling_ (https://t.co/SrmPmbIuqP) @TheBillyDixon pic.twitter.com/Lx0UcCD3zl
— 𝕯𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@dabbath_) September 5, 2021
BUY THIS PPV!!!! #EffyBGB #MakeChicagoGayer pic.twitter.com/ZcLj6gdJWk
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) September 5, 2021
