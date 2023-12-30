GCW Presents Nick Gage Invitational 8 Tonight, Gage to Face Jun Kasai in a Death Match

– GCW returns with the 2023 Nick Gage Invitational Tournament tonight at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tonight’s show will feature Nick Gage vs. Jun Kasai in a Death Match. The event will stream live on FITE TV. Here are the opening round matchups for the tournament:

* Risa Sera vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Emersyn Jayne

* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* Violento Jack vs. Ciclope

* Miedo Extremo vs. Daiju Wakamatsu

*SUNDAY 8PM* ULTRAVIOLENT LEGENDS collide in an INTERNATIONAL DREAM DEATHMATCH! NICK GAGE

vs

JUN KASAI Live from The Showboat in Atlantic City! Tix:https://t.co/qMNY69RnQb Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/rHaQmxkRDL — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 30, 2023