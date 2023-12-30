wrestling / News
GCW Presents Nick Gage Invitational 8 Tonight, Gage to Face Jun Kasai in a Death Match
– GCW returns with the 2023 Nick Gage Invitational Tournament tonight at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tonight’s show will feature Nick Gage vs. Jun Kasai in a Death Match. The event will stream live on FITE TV. Here are the opening round matchups for the tournament:
* Risa Sera vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Emersyn Jayne
* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Jimmy Lloyd
* Violento Jack vs. Ciclope
* Miedo Extremo vs. Daiju Wakamatsu
*SUNDAY 8PM*
ULTRAVIOLENT LEGENDS collide in an INTERNATIONAL DREAM DEATHMATCH!
NICK GAGE
vs
JUN KASAI
Live from The Showboat in Atlantic City!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/rHaQmxkRDL
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 30, 2023
*SATURDAY 6PM*
The NICK GAGE INVITATIONAL returns to The Showboat in AC!
MASHA SLAMOVICH
MIEDO EXTREMO
CICLOPE
RISA SERA
VIOLENTO JACK
DAIJU WAKAMATSU
EMERSYN JAYNE
JACOB FATU
BROSKI
JWM
Who will claim the #GCWNGI8 throne?
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/Pi7atM2xPC
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 30, 2023
