GCW Presents Nick Gage Invitational 8 Tonight, Gage to Face Jun Kasai in a Death Match

December 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Nick Gage Invitational 8 Image Credit: GCW

– GCW returns with the 2023 Nick Gage Invitational Tournament tonight at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tonight’s show will feature Nick Gage vs. Jun Kasai in a Death Match. The event will stream live on FITE TV. Here are the opening round matchups for the tournament:

* Risa Sera vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Emersyn Jayne
* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Jimmy Lloyd
* Violento Jack vs. Ciclope
* Miedo Extremo vs. Daiju Wakamatsu

