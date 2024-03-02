GCW ‘Project GCW’ Results: Street Fight Headlines

Game Changer Wrestling held its ‘Project GCW’ event last night at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Billie Starkz def. Killer Kelly

* Joey Janela def. Aerial Van Go and Dante Leon

* Thrunt (Allie Katch, Effy & Sawyer Wreck) def. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) & Jack Cartwheel

* Oni El Bendito def. Myron Reed

* Alex Zayne def. Mike Bailey

* Deathmatch Royalty (Broski Jimmy, Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander) def. Dan The Dad, KLD & Shazza McKenzie

* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Arik Cannon

* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

* Street Fight: Mance Warner def. 1 Called Manders