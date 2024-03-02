wrestling / News

GCW ‘Project GCW’ Results: Street Fight Headlines

March 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Project GCW Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held its ‘Project GCW’ event last night at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Billie Starkz def. Killer Kelly
* Joey Janela def. Aerial Van Go and Dante Leon
* Thrunt (Allie Katch, Effy & Sawyer Wreck) def. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) & Jack Cartwheel
* Oni El Bendito def. Myron Reed
* Alex Zayne def. Mike Bailey
* Deathmatch Royalty (Broski Jimmy, Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander) def. Dan The Dad, KLD & Shazza McKenzie
* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Arik Cannon
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch
* Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
* Street Fight: Mance Warner def. 1 Called Manders

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Project GCW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading