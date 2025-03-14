GCW Promoter Brett Lauderdale Denies Recent Story About WWE ID Rules

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter this morning reported some details about how the WWE ID program works with independent promotions, but one promoter is speaking out against it.

According to the WON, when a WWE ID talent goes to a promotion, the contract states that Gabe Sapolsky puts the matches together. He gives the script to the promoter, who pays the talent. They can promote that the talent comes from WWE. WWE also covers the travel costs with a stipend and then the promoter pays the difference if the costs are higher than the stipend.

However, GCW’s Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter to clear the air about some of this, as he’s worked with WWE ID in the past.

He wrote: “My experience with WWE ID:

1. Gabe doesn’t put the matches together

2. I’ve never seen or heard of a script

3. We are “allowed” to push “WWE ID” on talent announcements (but we don’t)

4. Not aware of any travel stipend or travel share but that would be cool!”