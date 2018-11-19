GCW Promoter Says David Arquette Knew Everything From Death Match From Nick Gage

GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale spoke with Pro Wrestling Sheet about David Arquette’s death match with Nick Gage at Joey Janela’s LA Confidential. Lauderdale told the site that Arquette was fully in the know about everything that was used in the match.

“People are trashing Gage like he forced Arquette into it or sprung it on him without prior consent,” said Lauderdale. “Arquette specifically requested everything that was used in the match and more.”

Lauderdale added that a camera crew was there and filmed Arquette’s trip to the ER, with Luke Perry (Beverly Hills 90210) accompanying him. He noted that there is a documentary about Arquette in the works and added, “I’m also starting to wonder if Arquette himself either planned it this way, or [David] was playing [the injury] up for the documentary cameras with Luke Perry.”

Arquette has said that he is done with death matches after the bloody brawl, which ended after Arquette suffered a nasty injury to his neck from being hit with light tubes.