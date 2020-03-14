wrestling / News

GCW The Wrld on GCW Quick Results 3.12.20: Joey Janela Loses to Blake Christian in Headliner

March 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

– GCW The Wrld on GCW was held on Thursday, March 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out some quick results for the event below, courtesy of Fightful.

* Rickey Shane Page beat Ruckus.
* Adrian Quest vs. Tony Deppen was ruled a No Contest.
* Matthew Justice beat Effy.
* AJ Gray beat Jimmy Lloyd and KTB and Pinkie Sanchez and Saieve Al Sabah and Steve Sanders.
* 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Eddy Only & Gregory Iron) vs. Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Griffin McCoy) was also ruled a No Contest.
* Nick Gage beat Ophidian.
* SHLAK beat Jeff King.
* Blake Christian beat Joey Janela.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading