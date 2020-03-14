GCW The Wrld on GCW Quick Results 3.12.20: Joey Janela Loses to Blake Christian in Headliner

– GCW The Wrld on GCW was held on Thursday, March 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out some quick results for the event below, courtesy of Fightful.

* Rickey Shane Page beat Ruckus.

* Adrian Quest vs. Tony Deppen was ruled a No Contest.

* Matthew Justice beat Effy.

* AJ Gray beat Jimmy Lloyd and KTB and Pinkie Sanchez and Saieve Al Sabah and Steve Sanders.

* 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Eddy Only & Gregory Iron) vs. Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Griffin McCoy) was also ruled a No Contest.

* Nick Gage beat Ophidian.

* SHLAK beat Jeff King.

* Blake Christian beat Joey Janela.