GCW The Wrld on GCW Quick Results 3.12.20: Joey Janela Loses to Blake Christian in Headliner
– GCW The Wrld on GCW was held on Thursday, March 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out some quick results for the event below, courtesy of Fightful.
* Rickey Shane Page beat Ruckus.
* Adrian Quest vs. Tony Deppen was ruled a No Contest.
* Matthew Justice beat Effy.
* AJ Gray beat Jimmy Lloyd and KTB and Pinkie Sanchez and Saieve Al Sabah and Steve Sanders.
* 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Eddy Only & Gregory Iron) vs. Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Griffin McCoy) was also ruled a No Contest.
* Nick Gage beat Ophidian.
* SHLAK beat Jeff King.
* Blake Christian beat Joey Janela.
Last night I main evented a @GCWrestling_ show for the first time when normally I've opened the shows and @thekingnickgage told me "I always love going last, but tonight you earned it."
Thank you @Lauderdale11@JANELABABY and all of you #ALLHEART ❤
I bleed GCW.
WE ARE GCW pic.twitter.com/t1qDlFzMgn
— Blake Christian (@Air_Blake2234) March 13, 2020
Double stomp off the staircase railing and onto Janela's neck from @Air_Blake2234! #GCW #WRLDOnGCW @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/bilxuhS8WD pic.twitter.com/GzAR6hrJWs
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 13, 2020
@thekingnickgage giving @OphidianCobra an MDK suplex. @GCWrestling_ #TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/AxJ86vgJrR
— CLEM-D-K (@Deathmatch_Dad) March 13, 2020
Tope con giro off the balcony from @OphidianCobra! #GCW #WRLDOnGCW @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/bilxuhS8WD pic.twitter.com/zNYwpiOsVG
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 13, 2020
