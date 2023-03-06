GCW Ransom Results 3.5.23: Joey Janela Defends Extreme Title, More

GCW Ransom took place on Saturday night, with Joey Janela defending the GCW Extreme Championship and more. You can see the results from the show, which took place in Atlantic City and aired on FITE+, below per Fightful:

* Alec Price def. Carlos Romo, Gabriel Skye, Gringo Loco, Jimmy Lloyd, and Yoya

* Mike Bailey def. Shane Mercer

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Motor City Machine Guns def. Los Mazisos

* Deathmatch: Masha Slamovich def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita & VENY def. Billie Starkz, Janai Kai & Sawyer Wreck

* JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Blake Christian by DQ

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Joey Janela def. Brandon Kirk

* Bang Bros, Second Gear Crew, Wasted Youth, and Young Dumb N Broke fought to a no contest

* Allie Katch def. Charles Mason

shane mercer was not particularly interested in getting kicked again and made sure speedball knew.#GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/l4npnGFV4O — Live, Laugh, Lariat. (@OrangeCasstiddy) March 5, 2023