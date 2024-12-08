GCW Ransom Results: Mance Warner Defends Against Fuego del Sol

Game Changer Wrestling held their GCW Ransom event last night at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) and The Bob Squad (Bobby Flaco & Terry Yaki) and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)

* Megan Bayne def. Marcus Mathers

* Sidney Akeem def. Man Like DeReiss

* Jack Cartwheel def. Rich Swann

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Lindsay Snow (w/ Ayla Fox)

* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. 1 Called Manders and Gringo Loco and Sam Stackhouse

* Joey Janela def. Zachary Wentz

* Blake Christian def. Charlie Tiger and Griffin McCoy and Jamie Senegal and Mr. Danger and Rhys Maddox

* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Deathmatch Royalty (Broski Jimmy & Matt Cardona)

* Effy def. Jai Vidal

* GCW Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Fuego Del Sol

Blake Christian has added himself into the scramble match #GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/R4CT554gwA — Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) December 7, 2024