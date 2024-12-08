wrestling / News
GCW Ransom Results: Mance Warner Defends Against Fuego del Sol
Game Changer Wrestling held their GCW Ransom event last night at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) and The Bob Squad (Bobby Flaco & Terry Yaki) and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
* Megan Bayne def. Marcus Mathers
* Sidney Akeem def. Man Like DeReiss
* Jack Cartwheel def. Rich Swann
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Lindsay Snow (w/ Ayla Fox)
* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. 1 Called Manders and Gringo Loco and Sam Stackhouse
* Joey Janela def. Zachary Wentz
* Blake Christian def. Charlie Tiger and Griffin McCoy and Jamie Senegal and Mr. Danger and Rhys Maddox
* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Deathmatch Royalty (Broski Jimmy & Matt Cardona)
* Effy def. Jai Vidal
* GCW Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Fuego Del Sol
@meganbayne and @MarcusMathers1 are tearing it up!! #GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/ZfrJqNOd86
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) December 7, 2024
Hi from #GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/8nSDB0qzd6
— Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) December 7, 2024
Mr. Danger #GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/lCW8FwC7Du
— Malik Wright (@JohnLewis198) December 7, 2024
Blake Christian has added himself into the scramble match #GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/R4CT554gwA
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) December 7, 2024
Zachary Wentz vs Joey Janela is next #GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/ULzdEL0Y7h
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) December 7, 2024
