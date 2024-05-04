wrestling / News
GCW Rather You Than Me Results: Danhausen Almost Becomes GCW World Champion
Game Changer Wrestling held their event ‘Rather You Than Me’ last night, which featured a World title match main event. As noted, Matt Cardona announced at the event that he is the new GM of GCW. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Megan Bayne def. Broski Jimmy
* Mr. Danger def. Eli Knight
* Gahbage Starkz (Alec Price, Billie Starkz & Cole Radrick) def. Jack Cartwheel & Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco)
* Jordan Oliver def. Timothy Thatcher
* Zilla Fatu def. John Wayne Murdoch
* Microman def. Alex Zayne
* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Aerial Van Go & Bobby Flaco and Hunter Drake & Rico Gonzalez and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
* Joey Janela def. Miyu Yamashita
* Last Man Standing: Effy vs. Mance Warner went to a no contest
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (w/ Missy Hyatt) (c) def. Danhausen. Danhausen originally won the match but Cardona reversed the decision and restarted it.
Danhausen was the GCW champion for 2 minutes and 28 seconds. #GCWRYTM pic.twitter.com/w6MrcFOI31
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 4, 2024
What an ending segment to this trios match!! #GCWRYTM pic.twitter.com/vkgQMrU4wV
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) May 4, 2024
Zilla Fatu is wildin again#GCWRYTM pic.twitter.com/2I0YsA2aHK
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 4, 2024
A little clip of my match tonight, sorry it’s so short 🤭 #GCWRYTM pic.twitter.com/DaqkD1JCzN
— Alex Zayne – アレックス・ゼイン (@AlexZayneSauce) May 4, 2024
Eli Knight making a statement.#GCWRYTM pic.twitter.com/jKqHl3RyMk
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 4, 2024
Emil Jay: This is Effy, oh shit!#GCWRYTM pic.twitter.com/34lfmGPtKh
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 4, 2024
