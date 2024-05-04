wrestling / News

GCW Rather You Than Me Results: Danhausen Almost Becomes GCW World Champion

May 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Rather You Than Me Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held their event ‘Rather You Than Me’ last night, which featured a World title match main event. As noted, Matt Cardona announced at the event that he is the new GM of GCW. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Megan Bayne def. Broski Jimmy
* Mr. Danger def. Eli Knight
* Gahbage Starkz (Alec Price, Billie Starkz & Cole Radrick) def. Jack Cartwheel & Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco)
* Jordan Oliver def. Timothy Thatcher
* Zilla Fatu def. John Wayne Murdoch
* Microman def. Alex Zayne
* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Aerial Van Go & Bobby Flaco and Hunter Drake & Rico Gonzalez and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
* Joey Janela def. Miyu Yamashita
* Last Man Standing: Effy vs. Mance Warner went to a no contest
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (w/ Missy Hyatt) (c) def. Danhausen. Danhausen originally won the match but Cardona reversed the decision and restarted it.

