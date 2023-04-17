GCW Red Means Green Full Results 04.16.2023: East West Express vs. The Rejects For GCW Tag Team Championship Match, More

The GCW Red Means Green show was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling on April 16 in Evansville, IN. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights from the event below.

* Gringo Loco & Axton Ray defeated The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)

* Bryan Keith defeated Calvin Tankman

* BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) defeated “Wildfire” Tommy Rich & Doug Gilbert

* Blake Christian defeated Myron Reed

* Los Macizos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo) defeated Shane Mercer & Jimmy Lloyd

* Hillbilly Jed defeated Josh Crane, Jeffery John and Kota Hernandez

* Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Dark Sheik) defeated Billy Roc, Billie Starkz & Cole Radrick

* Tony Deppen defeated Shigehiro Irie

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: East West Express (Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver) defeated The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)