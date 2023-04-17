wrestling / News
GCW Red Means Green Full Results 04.16.2023: East West Express vs. The Rejects For GCW Tag Team Championship Match, More
The GCW Red Means Green show was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling on April 16 in Evansville, IN. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights from the event below.
* Gringo Loco & Axton Ray defeated The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)
* Bryan Keith defeated Calvin Tankman
* BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) defeated “Wildfire” Tommy Rich & Doug Gilbert
* Blake Christian defeated Myron Reed
* Los Macizos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo) defeated Shane Mercer & Jimmy Lloyd
* Hillbilly Jed defeated Josh Crane, Jeffery John and Kota Hernandez
* Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Dark Sheik) defeated Billy Roc, Billie Starkz & Cole Radrick
* Tony Deppen defeated Shigehiro Irie
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: East West Express (Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver) defeated The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)
.@CalvinTankman tosses Bryan Keith across the ring!#GCWGreen @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/OYYz81CNIB pic.twitter.com/UzMFC9Aep6
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 16, 2023
What a cutter from @IamJeffreyJohn! #GCWGreen @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/VW2MTKVzRG pic.twitter.com/sUCI2ttVY0
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) April 16, 2023
Swanton bomb from Hillbilly Jed!#GCWGreen @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/OYYz81CNIB pic.twitter.com/LwtkwSEbLt
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 16, 2023
.@BillieStarkz spikes Dark Sheik with a piledriver!#GCWGreen @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/OYYz81CNIB pic.twitter.com/PbeeNc0Ppb
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 17, 2023
Jordo just tried to kill Murdoch yall #GCWGreen @TheJordanOIiver @TheDukeJWM pic.twitter.com/sAtHb1eU3F
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) April 17, 2023