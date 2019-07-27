wrestling / News
GCW Beg for Mercy Results: Nick Gage Beats Orange Cassidy in Main Event
– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held its Beg for Mercy event last night at House of Independents in Asbury, Park, New Jersey. Below are some results from the card, courtesy of Fightful.
Jake Atlas def. Jimmy Lloyd
Chris Dickinson def. Marko Stunt
KTB def. Timothy Thatcher
Nate Webb def. Dustin Thomas and Kikutaro and Sanchez
SHLAK def. Eric Ryan and G-Raver and Matt Tremont
Alex Zayne def. Colby Corino and Grim Reefer and Jordan Oliver and Teddy Hart
Daisuke Sekimoto def. Shane Mercer
Blake Christian def. Tony Deppen
GCW Heavyweight Title Match: Nick Gage (c) def. Orange Cassidy
HOLY SHIT!! @AlexZayne WITH AN ABSOLUTE INSANE SWNATON BOMB TO JORDAN OLIVER!!! #GCWBegForMercy #GCW @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/Sj3FfUedKc pic.twitter.com/7ykGiJQdiL
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 27, 2019
😮@TheJimmyLLoyd is out here casually attempting to murder @iamjakeatlas #GCWBegForMercy pic.twitter.com/dwFbmAV4Uy
— Claire (@mediumcore) July 27, 2019
So @thekingnickgage staples @orangecassidy’s hands in his pockets – @GCWrestling_ #gcwbegformercy pic.twitter.com/FyhJFWvK72
— H҉A҉S҉H҉ B҉R҉O҉ J҉O҉N҉E҉S҉ – Evan (@hashbrojones) July 27, 2019
.@Tony_Deppen unloads a devastating series of moves on Blake! #GCWBegForMercy pic.twitter.com/v7c0x9KMyF
— AlanJG (@AllanJG9) July 27, 2019
Fallaway Moonsault Slam!! @theirondemon #GCWBegForMercy #GCW @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/Sj3FfUedKc pic.twitter.com/kQM5AUOqUZ
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 27, 2019
