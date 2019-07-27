GCW Beg for Mercy Results: Nick Gage Beats Orange Cassidy in Main Event

– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held its Beg for Mercy event last night at House of Independents in Asbury, Park, New Jersey. Below are some results from the card, courtesy of Fightful.

Jake Atlas def. Jimmy Lloyd

Chris Dickinson def. Marko Stunt

KTB def. Timothy Thatcher

Nate Webb def. Dustin Thomas and Kikutaro and Sanchez

SHLAK def. Eric Ryan and G-Raver and Matt Tremont

Alex Zayne def. Colby Corino and Grim Reefer and Jordan Oliver and Teddy Hart

Daisuke Sekimoto def. Shane Mercer

Blake Christian def. Tony Deppen

GCW Heavyweight Title Match: Nick Gage (c) def. Orange Cassidy