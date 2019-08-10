wrestling / News
GCW Joey Janela’s Escape From LA Results 8.09.19: Dustin Thomas Beats Joey Janela
– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held Joey Janela’s Escape From LA last night at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los, Angeles, California. In the main event, Nick Gage defended the GCW title over Jimmy Havoc. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Jungle Boy defeats Jimmy Lloyd
* Chris Dickinson defeats Kris Statlander
* Mance Warner defeats Kikutaro
* Alex Zayne defeats Blake Christian
* Shane Mercer defeats Egotistico Fantastico and Lucas Riley and Matt Vandagriff and Nate Webb and Tyler Bateman
* Masato Tanaka defeats Tony Deppen
* Dustin Thomas defeats Joey Janela
* GCW Heavyweight Championship: Nick Gage (c) defeats Jimmy Havoc
.@theirondemon wins after his moonsault slam on @LucasRiley099 on a ladder on top of @SpyderNateWebb
Joey Janela's Escape from L.A.@GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV #JoeyEscapeshttps://t.co/0gfyNpNCtf pic.twitter.com/KRzJBhDxMd
— nicholas. (@psamp) August 10, 2019
Holy Moly this is crazy🤯 #JoeyEscapes pic.twitter.com/qGOuaY471K
— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) August 10, 2019
.@WeAllCantBeMe kicks out of Joey's package piledriver!
Joey Janela's Escape from L.A.@GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV #JoeyEscapeshttps://t.co/0gfyNpNCtf pic.twitter.com/5CoOcbsiLZ
— nicholas. (@psamp) August 10, 2019
Masato with a Roaring Elbow to a chair #JoeyEscapes #GCW pic.twitter.com/9pCY6sCDQp
— bertamax (@revolution_mvz) August 10, 2019
#JoeyEscapes #JoeyJanelasEscapeFromLA. @thekingnickgage @JimmyHavoc pic.twitter.com/qwARcbXvGM
— Michael (@Astrozombie92) August 10, 2019
