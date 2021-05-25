GCW Returning to Chicago For Labor Day Weekend Shows

GCW will be making its return to Chicago for a pair of shows over Labor Day weekend. The company has announced that they will be back in the Chicago area for the first time since September 2019 for shows on September 3rd and 4th, as you can see below.

No word yet on the name of the shows or any talent that may be involved at this time, nor potential locations. AEW hosted All In 2019 in the city in September of that year and was going to host the 2020 version there before the pandemic made it impossible; we don’t yet know if they will host All Out 2021 in the Windy City.