GCW Returning to Mexico In October

August 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW is heading back to Mexico for a show in October. GCW announced on Tuesday that they will return to the country for a show with Lucha Libre Vanguardia on October 14th.

The show will be the first in Mexico for the company since GCW vs. Zona 23 in July of 2021.

