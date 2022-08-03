wrestling / News
GCW Returning to Mexico In October
August 3, 2022 | Posted by
GCW is heading back to Mexico for a show in October. GCW announced on Tuesday that they will return to the country for a show with Lucha Libre Vanguardia on October 14th.
The show will be the first in Mexico for the company since GCW vs. Zona 23 in July of 2021.
*SAVE THE DATE*
GCW heads to MEXICO on October 14th to take on the stars of VANGUARDIA in Pachuca, HGO!
Participants, matchups and additional info coming soon!
Streaming on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/pl2yhefhPg
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 2, 2022