– GCW held its Ride or Die event last night at Thalia Hall in Chicago. The event streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) beat Alec Price & Cole Radrick.

* Jack Cartwheel beat Arez.

* LuFisto beat Robert Anthony.

* JCW Championship: Jordan Oliver (c) beat Komander to retain the title.

* Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo) & Rina Yamashita beat 1 Called Manders & The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley).

* Starboy Charlie beat Bobby Flaco, Hunter Drake, Jimmy Lloyd, Kenzie Paige, Terry Yaki.

* Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck beat BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy).

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Metalik was ruled a No Contest after Blake Christian attacked both El Hijo del Vikingo and Metalik.

* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) beat Gringo Loco to retain the title.