GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Results 7.3.22: Rock ‘N’ Roll Express Main Event, More
GCW’s Rock-N-Roll Forever event took place on Sunday featuring the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express and more. You can see the results below from the event, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:
* Jordan Oliver def. Calvin Tankman
* Tony Deppen def. Kerry Morton
.@Tony_Deppen is a menace #GCWRnR @GCWrestling_https://t.co/oEfto74zxK pic.twitter.com/l63NIW5QW7
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) July 3, 2022
* Nick Wayne def. Axton Ray
* Blake Christian def. Shane Mercer
Shane Mercer here for his third match of the weekend and the homie @nickmaniwa is on commentary !! #GCWRNR pic.twitter.com/XhTDdCmvTC
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 3, 2022
* Second Gear Crew def. The Bloodfighters
* Scramble Match: Nate Webb def. Alec Price, Carter Gray, Larry D, Yoya and Jimmy Lloyd
* Cole Radrick def. Joey Janela
* Billie Starkz def. Dark Sheik
* The Rock N Roll Express def. The Rejects
ROCK N ROLL EXPRESS ENTER THE EVANSVILLE COLISEUM ONE LAST TIME FOR OUR #GCWRNR Main event! pic.twitter.com/SL1LRSIaYR
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 4, 2022
