GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Results 7.3.22: Rock ‘N’ Roll Express Main Event, More

July 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Image Credit: GCW

GCW’s Rock-N-Roll Forever event took place on Sunday featuring the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express and more. You can see the results below from the event, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* Jordan Oliver def. Calvin Tankman
* Tony Deppen def. Kerry Morton

* Nick Wayne def. Axton Ray

* Blake Christian def. Shane Mercer

* Second Gear Crew def. The Bloodfighters

* Scramble Match: Nate Webb def. Alec Price, Carter Gray, Larry D, Yoya and Jimmy Lloyd

* Cole Radrick def. Joey Janela

* Billie Starkz def. Dark Sheik

* The Rock N Roll Express def. The Rejects

