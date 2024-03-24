GCW Role Model Results 3.23.24: Danhausen vs. Matt Cardona, More

GCW held their Role Model show on Saturday night, with Danhausen taking on Matt Cardona and more. You can see the results from the Detroit, Michigan show, which aired on Triller TV+, below (per Cagematch.net):

* Gahbage Daddies def. The Michigan Pillars

* Six Way Scramble Match: Gringo Loco def. Isaiah Broner, Joshua Bishop, Karam, Marcus Mathers and Oni El Bendito

* Blake Christian def. Sawyer Wreck

* Microman def. Dan The Dad

* The Rich And Powerful def. The Mothership

* Jacob Fatu & Zilla Fatu def. Bang And Matthews

* Joey Janela def. Shane Mercer

* GCW Tag Team Championship Death Match: Violence Is Forever def. The Rejects

* Danhausen def. Matt Cardona