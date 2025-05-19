wrestling / News

GCW Run For It Results 5.18.25: Billie Starkz Battles Miyu Yamashita, More

May 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Run For It Image Credit: GCW

GCW held its Run For It show on Sunday, with Billie Starkz in action and more. You can check out the full results below from the show (per Fightful), which aired on Triller TV+ from Rochester, New York:

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver def. High Seas

* Megan Bayne def. Richard Holliday

* Billie Starkz def. Miyu Yamashita

* Jonathan Gresham def. Jimmy Lloyd

* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Atticus Cogar

* To Infinity and Beyond def. Bang and Matthews

* GCW World Championship Match: EFFY def. 1 Called Manders

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont def. Mance Warner

