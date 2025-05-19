wrestling / News
GCW Run For It Results 5.18.25: Billie Starkz Battles Miyu Yamashita, More
GCW held its Run For It show on Sunday, with Billie Starkz in action and more. You can check out the full results below from the show (per Fightful), which aired on Triller TV+ from Rochester, New York:
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver def. High Seas
* Megan Bayne def. Richard Holliday
* Billie Starkz def. Miyu Yamashita
* Jonathan Gresham def. Jimmy Lloyd
* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Atticus Cogar
* To Infinity and Beyond def. Bang and Matthews
* GCW World Championship Match: EFFY def. 1 Called Manders
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont def. Mance Warner
Megan Bayne went over Richard Holliday #GCWRun pic.twitter.com/ONNy0AfFKK
— NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) May 18, 2025
KJ Orso felt he had to lessen himself to get more cheers as Fuego Del Sol; everyone is disappointed in him, even his childhood best friend AK; says Sam Stackhouse doesn't keep his promises and is a failure; then attacks his best friend AK and security #GCWRun pic.twitter.com/y9t6Df5xs2
— NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) May 18, 2025
in the main event, Matt Tremont retained his GCW Ultraviolent Championship over Mance Warner #GCWRun pic.twitter.com/sRCfHzS03N
— NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) May 19, 2025
