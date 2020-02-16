wrestling / News

GCW Run Rickey Run Quick Results 2.15.20: Rickey Shane Page Beats Nick Gage in Headliner

February 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

– GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) held its Run Rickey Run event last night in the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Below are some results from PWPonderings:

* Six-Way Scramble Match: Blake Christian scored the victory over Treehouse Lee, Jonathan Wolf, Cole Radrick, KTB, and JJ Garrett.
* Chris Dickinson beat Jimmy Lloyd.
* Tony Deppen got the win over EFFY.
* Joey Janela was victorious over Jordan Oliver.
* Takashi Sasaki defeated Alex Colon.
* Matthew Justice was victorious over Matt Tremont.
* SHLAK beat Danny Havoc.
* Allie Kat defeated Mance Warner.
* GCW World Championship Match: Rickey Shane Page (c) beat Nick Gage to retain his title.

