GCW Run Rickey Run Quick Results 2.15.20: Rickey Shane Page Beats Nick Gage in Headliner

– GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) held its Run Rickey Run event last night in the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Below are some results from PWPonderings:

* Six-Way Scramble Match: Blake Christian scored the victory over Treehouse Lee, Jonathan Wolf, Cole Radrick, KTB, and JJ Garrett.

* Chris Dickinson beat Jimmy Lloyd.

* Tony Deppen got the win over EFFY.

* Joey Janela was victorious over Jordan Oliver.

* Takashi Sasaki defeated Alex Colon.

* Matthew Justice was victorious over Matt Tremont.

* SHLAK beat Danny Havoc.

* Allie Kat defeated Mance Warner.

* GCW World Championship Match: Rickey Shane Page (c) beat Nick Gage to retain his title.