GCW Sanctified Results: Nick Gage Appears, More

GCW held their latest event, Sanctified, on Friday night featuring a GCW Extreme Championship match and more. You can see the full results below from the FITE TV-airing show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Nick Gage cut a promo to start the show

* Andrew Everett def. Kevin Blackwood

* Los Mazisos def. Charli Evans & Everett Connors

* Blake Christian def. Joe Lando

* Axton Ray, Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton def. Jordan Oliver, Billie Stark & Chris Hamrick

* The Second Gear Crew def. The Revolt!

* Scramble Match: Bojack def. Lucky Ali, Diego Hill, White Michael, B-Boy, and Jimmy Lloyd

* EFFY def. George South

* Allie Katch & Dark Sheik def. The Ugly Ducklings

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Cole Radrick def. Colby Corino

Miedo dropkicks 2 chairs into the face of Everett Connors! #GCWSanctified pic.twitter.com/fFFPsd1TZr — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 20, 2022

ASS FIRST INTO THE CONCRETE! Classic Chris Hamrick! #GCWSanctified pic.twitter.com/HLffMJZauw — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 20, 2022

Matt Justice splashes Riley through a Table for the win! #GCWSanctified pic.twitter.com/VPTJWn9zbZ — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 20, 2022