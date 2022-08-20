wrestling / News
GCW Sanctified Results: Nick Gage Appears, More
GCW held their latest event, Sanctified, on Friday night featuring a GCW Extreme Championship match and more. You can see the full results below from the FITE TV-airing show, courtesy of Fightful:
* Nick Gage cut a promo to start the show
* Andrew Everett def. Kevin Blackwood
* Los Mazisos def. Charli Evans & Everett Connors
* Blake Christian def. Joe Lando
* Axton Ray, Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton def. Jordan Oliver, Billie Stark & Chris Hamrick
* The Second Gear Crew def. The Revolt!
* Scramble Match: Bojack def. Lucky Ali, Diego Hill, White Michael, B-Boy, and Jimmy Lloyd
* EFFY def. George South
* Allie Katch & Dark Sheik def. The Ugly Ducklings
* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Cole Radrick def. Colby Corino
Miedo dropkicks 2 chairs into the face of Everett Connors! #GCWSanctified pic.twitter.com/fFFPsd1TZr
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 20, 2022
ASS FIRST INTO THE CONCRETE! Classic Chris Hamrick! #GCWSanctified pic.twitter.com/HLffMJZauw
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 20, 2022
Matt Justice splashes Riley through a Table for the win! #GCWSanctified pic.twitter.com/VPTJWn9zbZ
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 20, 2022
George South hip tosses Effy through the door! #GCWSanctified pic.twitter.com/pENBEjyFkN
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 20, 2022
Deathmatch Colby Rules @GCWrestling_ #GCWSanctified @ColeRadrick vs @ColbyCorino pic.twitter.com/8TnvIaWbiI
— Roland Lugo (@tussle_mania) August 20, 2022
