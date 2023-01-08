GCW Save Me Results: Homicide Battles John Wayne Murdoch, More

GCW held their latest show, Save Me, on Saturday night with Homicide in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Chicago show, per Cagematch.net:

* Cole Radrick def. Arez

* Starboy Charlie def. ASF

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos def. Bang Bros

* Blake Christian def. Leon Slater

* Jimmy Lloyd & Joey Janela def. The Second Gear Crew

* Alec Price def. El Mago and Robert Anthony and Rocket

* Parrow & SLADE fought Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy to a no contest

* Homicide def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Matt Tremont & Nick Gage def. East West Express