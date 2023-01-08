wrestling / News
GCW Save Me Results: Homicide Battles John Wayne Murdoch, More
GCW held their latest show, Save Me, on Saturday night with Homicide in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Chicago show, per Cagematch.net:
* Cole Radrick def. Arez
* Starboy Charlie def. ASF
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos def. Bang Bros
* Blake Christian def. Leon Slater
* Jimmy Lloyd & Joey Janela def. The Second Gear Crew
* Alec Price def. El Mago and Robert Anthony and Rocket
* Parrow & SLADE fought Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy to a no contest
* Homicide def. John Wayne Murdoch
* Matt Tremont & Nick Gage def. East West Express
good god that's a child@ciclopeoriginal @Miedo_Xtrem #GCWSaveMe pic.twitter.com/c5HiX9zbvO
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 8, 2023
my POV @ThrashJustice full sending it tonight: @GCWrestling_ #GCWSaveMe pic.twitter.com/fHjoqllGfc
— 几卂Ꮆ乇ㄥ (@StevenAdams_Jr) January 8, 2023
@thekingnickgage is a 61 year old man #GCWSaveMe pic.twitter.com/i3LC1l10TG
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 8, 2023
