GCW Scene Of The Crime Full Results 04.22.2023: Masha Slamovich vs. Sawyer Wreck Headliner, More
The GCW Scene of the Crime show was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling on April 22 in Orlando, FL. You can find the complete results (per Fightful) and some highlights from the event below.
* Jimmy Lloyd defeated Hunter Drake and Mr Danger and Tye Hill and Yoya and Yuya Uemura
* Tony Deppen defeated Robert Martyr
* Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeated Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) (w/Nick J Holliday)
* Arez defeated Rich Swann
* Sumie Sakai defeated Parrow
* Blake Christian defeated Alex Zayne
* Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy) defeated Brat Pack (Billie Starkz & Brogan Finlay) & Cole Radrick
* JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Shigehiro Irie
* GCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Sawyer Wreck
Mr. Danger FLOATS #GCWScene pic.twitter.com/CK3eXbBCOV
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 23, 2023
TRIPLE STACK SUPERPLEX THROUGH THE DOOR@stepupplease @mbintegrator @ciclopeoriginal @Miedo_Xtrem #GCWScene pic.twitter.com/t0PnGm5Dmn
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 23, 2023
@ArezStrange BEATS THE FORMER IMPACT WORLD CHAMPION! I need @mashaslamovich vs. Arez for the GCW strap ASAP #GCWScene pic.twitter.com/mPJFkOg07b
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 23, 2023
Dragonrana followed up by a snap brainbuster from @AlexZayneSauce!#GCWScene @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/e449y8dybA pic.twitter.com/gnPrKUTYNW
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 23, 2023
