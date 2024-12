GCW Scene of the Crime Results

Game Changer Wrestling held its event GCW Scene of the Crime last night at The Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Fuego Del Sol def. JKM

* Brooke Havok def. Gino Rivera

* Rich Swann def. Man Like DeReiss

* Effy def. Juicy Finau

* Sidney Akeem def. Rey Horus

* Joey Janela def. Rob Shit

* Megan Bayne def. Dulce Tormenta

* Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) def. Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito)

* Matthew Justice def. Broski Jimmy Lloyd