GCW Announces Schedule For The Collective 2024

GCW has announced the schedule for this year’s The Collective events. The company posted to Twitter on Thursday to announce the schedule for the WrestleMania weekend events. You can see the schedule below:

April 6th

* 11 AM: Defy Wrestling

* 4 PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X

* 8 PM: DDT Pro-Wrestling

* 11:59 PM: Jersey Championship Wrestling

April 7

* 11 AM: Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling

* 3 PM: Progress Wrestling

* 7 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8

* 11:59 PM: For The Culture

April 8

* 11 AM: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 9

* 2:30 PM: TBA

* 11:59 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Cluterf*ck Forever

The Collective 2024 will take place in Philadelphia and will also include the 2024 Independent Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony. Tickets go on sale later this month, as you can see in the tweet.