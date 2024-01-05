wrestling / News
GCW Announces Schedule For The Collective 2024
GCW has announced the schedule for this year’s The Collective events. The company posted to Twitter on Thursday to announce the schedule for the WrestleMania weekend events. You can see the schedule below:
April 6th
* 11 AM: Defy Wrestling
* 4 PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X
* 8 PM: DDT Pro-Wrestling
* 11:59 PM: Jersey Championship Wrestling
April 7
* 11 AM: Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling
* 3 PM: Progress Wrestling
* 7 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8
* 11:59 PM: For The Culture
April 8
* 11 AM: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 9
* 2:30 PM: TBA
* 11:59 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Cluterf*ck Forever
The Collective 2024 will take place in Philadelphia and will also include the 2024 Independent Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony. Tickets go on sale later this month, as you can see in the tweet.
The Official 2024 Collective Schedule has arrived!
*Collective Ticket Packages will go On Sale on Friday, January 12th.
*Individual Event Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 15th.
2024 Indie Hall of Fame info coming soon
(Sat 230pm slot will be announced Friday evening) pic.twitter.com/o9CDOBhifU
— TheCollective2024 (@collective2024) January 4, 2024