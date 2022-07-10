wrestling / News

GCW Settlement Series Part 1 Results 7.10.22: Yoya Faces Charles Mason in Main Event

July 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo Image Credit: GCW

– GCW returned with its Settlement Series Part 1 event today. The card was held at the Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Below are some results from the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Nick Wayne beat. Dyln McKay.
* Big Vin beat Austin Luke.
* Ellis Taylor beat Charlie Tiger.
* 2 Hot Steve Scott beat Brandon Kirk.
* Alec Price beat Marcus Mathers.
* Axton Ray beat Azrieal.
* Akira beat Janai Kai.
* Best of 7 Series: Griff Reefer (4) beat Deklan Grant (2).
* Yoya beat Charles Mason after the decision was reversed by BUSSYPREMECOURT.

