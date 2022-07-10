wrestling / News
GCW Settlement Series Part 1 Results 7.10.22: Yoya Faces Charles Mason in Main Event
– GCW returned with its Settlement Series Part 1 event today. The card was held at the Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Below are some results from the show, courtesy of Fightful:
* Nick Wayne beat. Dyln McKay.
* Big Vin beat Austin Luke.
* Ellis Taylor beat Charlie Tiger.
* 2 Hot Steve Scott beat Brandon Kirk.
* Alec Price beat Marcus Mathers.
* Axton Ray beat Azrieal.
* Akira beat Janai Kai.
* Best of 7 Series: Griff Reefer (4) beat Deklan Grant (2).
* Yoya beat Charles Mason after the decision was reversed by BUSSYPREMECOURT.
MY ACE IS IN COURT! Prize City OG is here #GCWCOURT pic.twitter.com/Vdtjp8tTgA
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 10, 2022
Katch just broke her gavel. unbelievable. @AllieKATCH #GCWCOURT pic.twitter.com/eTHAUi7AnV
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) July 10, 2022
