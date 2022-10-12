wrestling / News
GCW The Settlement Series Part 4 Results 10.11.22: Jordan Oliver In Action, More
GCW held the latest of their Settlement Series on Tuesday, with Jordan Oliver and more competing. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing event below, per Cagematch.net:
* Hunter Drake def. Kristian Robinson
* Mane Event def. Petty in Pink
* Austin Luke def. Gabriel Skye
* Deklan Grant def. Mike Swanson
* Jordan Oliver def. Rocket
* CPA def. J Boujii
* 1 Called Manders def. Charlie Tiger
* Barbarian Guy def. Dilfboi Daltano, Jay Free, Stan Stylez, and Tarzan Duran
* Matt Tremont def. Shazza McKenzie
* Marcus Mathers def. Griffin McCoy
Oliver catches Rocket midair and hits a side slam! @TheJordanOIiver #gcwsettle pic.twitter.com/Ebu1NyvyHJ
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) October 12, 2022
God bless you Shazza McKenzie #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/BKbkFXange
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 12, 2022
Throwing Knife! Followed by a win for the Mane Event! #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/u1nFUr3tVT
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 12, 2022
Jay Lyon takes Kenzie Page for a spin #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/XkwZBCKZoQ
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 12, 2022
I always forget what this move from Manders is, Joel Bateman does it too #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/3wwFGNF698
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle On Moving Beyond Backstage Issues With Seth Rollins, Adding Personal Elements To Their WWE Feud
- Note On Bray Wyatt & Good Brothers’ Brand Statuses In WWE
- Jake Roberts Says Ivana Trump Wanted to Send Guards to Beat Him Up After WrestleMania IV
- Backstage Rumor of More Wrestlers Returning To WWE Soon