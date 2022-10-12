GCW The Settlement Series Part 4 Results 10.11.22: Jordan Oliver In Action, More

GCW held the latest of their Settlement Series on Tuesday, with Jordan Oliver and more competing. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing event below, per Cagematch.net:

* Hunter Drake def. Kristian Robinson

* Mane Event def. Petty in Pink

* Austin Luke def. Gabriel Skye

* Deklan Grant def. Mike Swanson

* Jordan Oliver def. Rocket

* CPA def. J Boujii

* 1 Called Manders def. Charlie Tiger

* Barbarian Guy def. Dilfboi Daltano, Jay Free, Stan Stylez, and Tarzan Duran

* Matt Tremont def. Shazza McKenzie

* Marcus Mathers def. Griffin McCoy

God bless you Shazza McKenzie #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/BKbkFXange — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 12, 2022

Throwing Knife! Followed by a win for the Mane Event! #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/u1nFUr3tVT — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 12, 2022

Jay Lyon takes Kenzie Page for a spin #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/XkwZBCKZoQ — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 12, 2022