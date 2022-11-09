GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results: Jordan Oliver Battles 1 Called Manders, More

GCW aired the sixth of their Settlement Series events on Tuesday night in Williamstown, New Jersey, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-aired event below, per PW Ponderings:

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke

* Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye

* The Mane Event def. The Spot Monkeys

* Marcus Mathers def. Action Andretti

* CPA def. Charlie Tiger and Jae Fre

* Griffin McCoy def. Dillion McQueen

* Rocket def. JBoujii

* Big Vin def. Brandon Kirk

* Chris Bradley and Kristian Ross def. Tarzan Duran and Barbarian Guy

* Jordan Oliver def. 1 Called Manders