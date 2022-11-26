wrestling / News
GCW Settlement Series Part 7 Results 11.19.22: Bam Sullivan Victorious
November 26, 2022 | Posted by
– Results are now available for the GCW Settlement Series Part 7. It was previously held on November 19 from Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey. It recently aired on IWTV. Below are some results, per PWPonderings
* Yoya beat Terry Yaki.
* Cole Radrick beat Bobby Flaco.
* Leon Slater beat Griffin McCoy.
* AJ Gray beat Gabriel Skye.
* Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black) beat Team WWA4 (Jose Manuel and Gabriel Cantu).
* Jimmy Lloyd beat Mr Danger.
* Scramble Match: Bam Sullivan beat Austin Luke, Ashton Starr, Kristian Robinson, Ben Ruten and J Boujii.
* YDNB (Charlie Tiger and Ellis Taylor) def. The Cleaners (Kurt Bale and Joe Clean).
* Shane Mercer beat Dyln McKay.
