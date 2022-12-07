wrestling / News

GCW Settlement Series Part 8 Results: Matt Tremont Wins Death Match Main Event

December 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their event Settlement Series Part 8 last night at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Marcus Mathers def. Bobby Orlando
* The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. Gabriel Skye & Percy Ryan
* Griffin McCoy def. Terry Yaki
* Charlie Tiger def. Jimmy Lloyd
* CPA def. Jae Fre
* J Boujii def. Rocket and Sean Campbell
* Jordan Oliver def. Brian Johnson
* Ryan Redfield def. Barbarian Man and Face and Tarzan Duran
* Deathmatch: Matt Tremont def. Deklan Grant

