wrestling / News
GCW Settlement Series Part 8 Results: Matt Tremont Wins Death Match Main Event
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their event Settlement Series Part 8 last night at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Marcus Mathers def. Bobby Orlando
* The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. Gabriel Skye & Percy Ryan
* Griffin McCoy def. Terry Yaki
* Charlie Tiger def. Jimmy Lloyd
* CPA def. Jae Fre
* J Boujii def. Rocket and Sean Campbell
* Jordan Oliver def. Brian Johnson
* Ryan Redfield def. Barbarian Man and Face and Tarzan Duran
* Deathmatch: Matt Tremont def. Deklan Grant
just seeing the @MarcusMathers1 clip and this is the worst thing ever omg 💔 need a bobby jr medical update asap #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/LYewMEAg34
— ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) December 7, 2022
That’s boardline offensive …. Not for me , for Jimmy lol
Sorry successful Jimmy #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/J4kUfZ1tD4
— chondoart (@chondoart) December 7, 2022
Jesus @Matt_Tremont #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/Ne8N18nSy4
— BOUJII PWI500 #485 (@jboujii) December 7, 2022
