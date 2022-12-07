GCW Settlement Series Part 8 Results: Matt Tremont Wins Death Match Main Event

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their event Settlement Series Part 8 last night at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Marcus Mathers def. Bobby Orlando

* The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. Gabriel Skye & Percy Ryan

* Griffin McCoy def. Terry Yaki

* Charlie Tiger def. Jimmy Lloyd

* CPA def. Jae Fre

* J Boujii def. Rocket and Sean Campbell

* Jordan Oliver def. Brian Johnson

* Ryan Redfield def. Barbarian Man and Face and Tarzan Duran

* Deathmatch: Matt Tremont def. Deklan Grant

just seeing the @MarcusMathers1 clip and this is the worst thing ever omg 💔 need a bobby jr medical update asap #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/LYewMEAg34 — ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) December 7, 2022