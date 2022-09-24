GCW Shooting Star Results 9.23.22: Jonathan Gresham, Mance Warner, Blake Christian in Action

– GCW returned with its Shooting Star show last night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The card streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Arkangel Divino beat Ultimo Maldito.

* Joey Janela & Starboy Charlie vs. The South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau) ended in a no contest.

* Journey Fatu interfered and helped The South Pacific Savages beat up Janela, Charlie, and his mom. After the match, Janela told the Savages that they won’t belong the same ring, and he wants a rematch in a Steel Cage so there won’t be any outside interference.

* Jordan Oliver beat Kevin Blackwood.

* GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick (c) beat Jack Cartwheel to retain the title.

* Blake Christian beat Titus Alexander.

* Mance Warner beat Hunter Freeman.

* Scramble Match: B-Boy beat Eli Everfly, Jordan Cruz, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, and Dyln McKay.

* Jonathan Gresham beat Nick Wayne.

* GCW Tag Team Championship: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) (c) beat BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) to retain the titles.