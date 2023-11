GCW ¿Sí Or No? Results 11.4.23: New Tag Team Champions Crowned, More

GCW’s ¿Sí Or No? show took place on Saturday night, with the Tag Team Championships changing hands and more. You can see the full results from the Atlanta, Georgia, which aired on FITE, below (per Cagematch.net):

* Scramble Match: Alec Price def. Brayden Toon, Hunter Drake, Man Like DeReiss, and Rico Gonzalez

* Charles Mason (w/Parrow) def. Mike Jackson

* BUSSY & Maki Itoh def. Young Dumb And Bros

* Tony Deppen def. Brogan Finlay

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Steph De Lander

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs def. The Second Gear Crew

* Santana Jackson def. Mike Bailey

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Tank

* Masha Slamovich def. Gringo Loco

* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. Los Macizos

* Hardcore Match: Joey Janela def. Jacob Fatu