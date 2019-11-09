wrestling / News
GCW Slime Language Results 11.08.19: Nick Gage Wins GCW Title (Pics, Video)
– Game Changer Wrestling held its GCW Slime Language event last night (Nov. 8) at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California. Below are some results, courtesy of SoCalUncensored.
* Blake Christian defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Eli Everfly, Arez, Jordan Oliver, and Alex Zayne
* Mance Warner defeated Matthew Justice
* Chris Bey defeated Tony Deppen
* Deathmatch: Toshiyuki Sakuda defeated Orin Veidtin
* EFFY defeated Eddie Kingston
* Chris Dickinson defeated B-Boy
* Human Tornado defeated Kikutaro
* GCW World Championship: Nick Gage defeated Jake Atlas to retain the title
Double springboard moonsault by @Air_Blake2234 MY GOODNESS! #GCW pic.twitter.com/JtHQ768qBs
— Thomas Fenton (@ThomasFentonWNW) November 9, 2019
#GCW in the city of angels. Can't fucking top that. pic.twitter.com/1NU03GBryS
— Chris Dickinson (@MercilessDick) November 9, 2019
@thekingnickgage unending reign as GCW champ continues. Post match The King makes it known that the California wrestling scene belongs to GCW now @GCWrestling_ #GCWSlime pic.twitter.com/RzZu8Jlb8M
— Robhausen Collhausen RULES ASS (@RobertCollard) November 9, 2019
What a night! #GCWslime was awesome! @GCWrestling_ #MDK #Wrestling #indywrestling #GCW @ManceWarner pic.twitter.com/DLYvo6YpXq
— del james (@deljamesgang) November 9, 2019
