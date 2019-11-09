wrestling / News

GCW Slime Language Results 11.08.19: Nick Gage Wins GCW Title (Pics, Video)

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Slime Language

– Game Changer Wrestling held its GCW Slime Language event last night (Nov. 8) at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California. Below are some results, courtesy of SoCalUncensored.

* Blake Christian defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Eli Everfly, Arez, Jordan Oliver, and Alex Zayne
* Mance Warner defeated Matthew Justice
* Chris Bey defeated Tony Deppen
* Deathmatch: Toshiyuki Sakuda defeated Orin Veidtin
* EFFY defeated Eddie Kingston
* Chris Dickinson defeated B-Boy
* Human Tornado defeated Kikutaro
* GCW World Championship: Nick Gage defeated Jake Atlas to retain the title

