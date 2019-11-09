GCW Slime Language Results 11.08.19: Nick Gage Wins GCW Title (Pics, Video)

– Game Changer Wrestling held its GCW Slime Language event last night (Nov. 8) at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California. Below are some results, courtesy of SoCalUncensored.

* Blake Christian defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Eli Everfly, Arez, Jordan Oliver, and Alex Zayne

* Mance Warner defeated Matthew Justice

* Chris Bey defeated Tony Deppen

* Deathmatch: Toshiyuki Sakuda defeated Orin Veidtin

* EFFY defeated Eddie Kingston

* Chris Dickinson defeated B-Boy

* Human Tornado defeated Kikutaro

* GCW World Championship: Nick Gage defeated Jake Atlas to retain the title

#GCW in the city of angels. Can't fucking top that. pic.twitter.com/1NU03GBryS — Chris Dickinson (@MercilessDick) November 9, 2019