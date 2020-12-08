Various News: GCW Slime Season Raises $15,000 For Talent, Stardom Announces Location For 10th Anniversary Show

– GCW Slime Season ended up raising over $15,000 for the talent that worked the event. The event serves as a fundraiser for the talent that competed, and the company announced the figure on Monday as you can see below.

The full results from the show are here.

Thanks to everyone that tuned in to #GCWSLIME on Saturday. YOU donated more than $15,000 to the wrestlers and the show streamed LIVE & FREE for more than 45,000 viewers on Youtube! By all accounts, these are historic numbers for independent wrestling. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/05Ah27afoj — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 7, 2020

– Stardom has announced that its 10th anniversary event will go down at Nippon Budokan on March 3rd, 2021: