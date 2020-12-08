wrestling / News

Various News: GCW Slime Season Raises $15,000 For Talent, Stardom Announces Location For 10th Anniversary Show

December 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Slime Season

– GCW Slime Season ended up raising over $15,000 for the talent that worked the event. The event serves as a fundraiser for the talent that competed, and the company announced the figure on Monday as you can see below.

The full results from the show are here.

– Stardom has announced that its 10th anniversary event will go down at Nippon Budokan on March 3rd, 2021:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW Slime Season, STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading