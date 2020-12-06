wrestling / News
GCW Slime Season Results 12.05.20: Lio Rush, Allie Kat, & More In Action
December 5, 2020 | Posted by
Below are results from GCW’s Slime Season event (h/t Fightful) from the GCW Performance Center. The show aired on YouTube (the full video of the event is below) and set out to raise funds for the GCW locker room.
* Chris Bey def. Jordan Oliver
* Sefa Fatu def. Facade
* Jacob Fatu def. Matt Justice
* Jimmy Lloyd vs Eli Everfly vs KTB vs Matt Vandagriff vs Damian Drake vs Nate Webb
* Mance Warner def. Atticus Cogar
* Allie Kat def. Kikutaro
* Rickey Shane Page def. Juicy Finau
* Blake Christian def. Lio Rush
