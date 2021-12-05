wrestling / News
GCW So Alive Results: Briscoes Defend GCW Tag Titles, More
GCW held it’s So Alive show on Saturdat night, with the Brisoces defending their titles and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Joey Janela defeated ASF
* Tony Deppen defeated Demonic Flamita
* Jordan Oliver vs. Atticus Cogar was declared a no contest.
* Blake Christian defeated Jack Cartwheel
* Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice) vs. Alex Colon & Sadika
* Scramble Match: Fuego del Sol defeated ‘Big’ Sam Stackhouse, Gringo Loco, Drago Kid, Nick Wayne and Deranged
* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) (c) defeated Ninja Mack & Dante Leon
* Thunder Rosa defeated Allie Katch.
* John Wayne Murdoch defeated Jimmy Lloyd
