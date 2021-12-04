wrestling / News

GCW So High Results 12.03.21: Bandido Beats Tony Deppen

December 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW So High

– GCW held its So High event last night at the Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. The card aired live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* LOKO Wrestling Championship Match: Dante Leon (C) beat Jack Cartwheel
* Allie Katch beat Gino Medina
* Ninja Mack beat Jimmy Lloyd
* SGC (Matthew Justice & AJ Gray) beat Texas Pillars (Bryan Keith & Mysterious Q)
* ASF, Drago Kid & Chris Carter beat Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita & Low Rider
* Atticus Cogar beat Nick Wayne
* Bandido beat Tony Deppen
* Effy beat Sadika

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading