GCW So High Results 12.03.21: Bandido Beats Tony Deppen

– GCW held its So High event last night at the Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. The card aired live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* LOKO Wrestling Championship Match: Dante Leon (C) beat Jack Cartwheel

* Allie Katch beat Gino Medina

* Ninja Mack beat Jimmy Lloyd

* SGC (Matthew Justice & AJ Gray) beat Texas Pillars (Bryan Keith & Mysterious Q)

* ASF, Drago Kid & Chris Carter beat Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita & Low Rider

* Atticus Cogar beat Nick Wayne

* Bandido beat Tony Deppen

* Effy beat Sadika