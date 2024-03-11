GCW So Much Fun Results 3.10.24: Blake Christian vs. Masha Slamovich, More

GCW’s The Wrld On GCW show took place on Sunday from Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. You can see the full results below from the event, which aired on FITE, per Fightful:

* Oni El Bendito def. Brayden Toon and Hunter Drake and Marcus Mathers and Rico Gonzalez and Terry Yaki and Tony Deppen

* Rich And Powerful (Parrow & Richard Holliday) def. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick)

* Broski Jimmy def. Alex Zayne

* Nick Wayne confronts Broski Jimmy.

* Joey Janela def. Jack Cartwheel

* Microman def. Brandon Kirk

* GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (champion) (w/ Shane Mercer) def. Masha Slamovich

* Death Match: Kasey Catal def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Maki Death Kill Club (Maki Itoh, Matt Tremont & Nick Gage) vs. Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy) went to a no contest due to Mance Warner interference.

* Death Match: Abdullah Kobayashi & Ryuji Ito def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)