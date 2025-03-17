wrestling / News
GCW So Much Fun Results 3.16.25: Matt Tremont Defends Ultraviolent Title, More
GCW So Much Fun took place on Sunday night, with Matt Tremont in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Scramble Match: Gringo Loco def. Austin Luke, Bobby Flaco, Charles Mason, Jack Cartwheel, and Marcus Mathers
* Tony Deppen def. Tyler Franks
* Zayda Steel def. Hunter Drake
* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Matthew Justice
* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Gahbage Daddies def. The Batiri
* Parrow def. Richard Holliday
* Deathmatch Scramble: Dr. Redacted def. Hoodfoot, Jimmy Lloyd, Ciclope, Slade, & John Wayne Murdoch
* The Cogar Brothers fought Top Team ended to a no contest
* GCW Ultraviolet Championship Deathmatch: Matt Tremont def. Beastman
Zayda Steel won her match tonight, Zaydanators rise up #GCWFun pic.twitter.com/eZaXxMrqAp
— Michael🎢 | #RealDealSZN🕶️ (@MichaelSFNR1) March 16, 2025
HOODFOOT AND SLADE ARE TOGETHER AGAIN. still incredibly lame they never ran a feud with these two.#GCWFun pic.twitter.com/MqQqdsWLNo
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 16, 2025
barbed-wire bone@beastmanhusk #GCWFun pic.twitter.com/eAoRc1JQjV
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 16, 2025