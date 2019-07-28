wrestling / News

GCW Announces Super Humman as Special Guest for Curtain Call Show

July 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Game Changer Wrestling Curtain Call

– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Super Humman is going to appear as a special guest for the Curtain Call event. The card is set for September 30. The show will also see GCW’s farewell to Joey Janela, as Janela is joining AEW full-time after the promotion starts its weekly TV show on TNT in October. You can check out GCW’s announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Game Changer Wrestling, GCW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading