GCW Announces Super Humman as Special Guest for Curtain Call Show

– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Super Humman is going to appear as a special guest for the Curtain Call event. The card is set for September 30. The show will also see GCW’s farewell to Joey Janela, as Janela is joining AEW full-time after the promotion starts its weekly TV show on TNT in October. You can check out GCW’s announcement below.

Goodbye, Joey

Hello, SUPER HUMMAN! (For real) The world's best & realest Stunt Man comes to GCW on 9/30 to help us say farewell to The Bad Boy!#FuckThisShit Get Tix:https://t.co/etpSqmyhez GCW presents

Curtain Call

Mon 9/30 – 8pm

Asbury Park NJ Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/qTcEWtdEXf — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 28, 2019