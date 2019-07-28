wrestling / News
GCW Announces Super Humman as Special Guest for Curtain Call Show
July 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Super Humman is going to appear as a special guest for the Curtain Call event. The card is set for September 30. The show will also see GCW’s farewell to Joey Janela, as Janela is joining AEW full-time after the promotion starts its weekly TV show on TNT in October. You can check out GCW’s announcement below.
Goodbye, Joey
Hello, SUPER HUMMAN!
(For real)
The world's best & realest Stunt Man comes to GCW on 9/30 to help us say farewell to The Bad Boy!#FuckThisShit
Get Tix:https://t.co/etpSqmyhez
GCW presents
Curtain Call
Mon 9/30 – 8pm
Asbury Park NJ
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/qTcEWtdEXf
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 28, 2019
