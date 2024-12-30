GCW Take Kare Results 12.28.24: Mance Warner Battles Masha Slamovich, More

GCW Take Kare took place on Saturday night, with Mance Warner taking on Masha Slamovich and more. You can see the full results from the Seattle show, which aired on Triller TV+, below (per PW Ponderings):

* Effy def. Marcus Mathers

* Allie Katch fought Viva Van to a no contest after Katch attacked the referee.

* Joey Janela & Megan Bayne def. Bollywood Boyz

* Guillermo Rosas def. Cody Chhun

* Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett def. 1 Called Manders

* Gringo Loco def. Rich Swann

* Dark Sheik def. Tara Zep

* Super Crazy def. Broski Jimmy Lloyd

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner def. Masha Slamovich

this was a bit surreal to be honest #GCWKare pic.twitter.com/UPKhzvvqR6 — bawss (@VILEBRATS) December 29, 2024