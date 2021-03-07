wrestling / News

GCW Take Kare Results 03.06.21: Rickey Shane Page vs. Joey Janela Headlines

March 7, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Results from the GCW Take Kare event that was held Saturday night in Atlantic City, NJ (h/t Fightful).

* No Holds Barbed Wire Match: Jimmy Lloyd defeated G-Raver
* Mance Warner defeated Charles Mason
* Calvin Tankman defeated Brayden Lee
* Atticus Cogar defeated Effy
* Alex Colon defeated Nolan Edward
* Tony Deppen defeated Ken Broadway
* Jordan Oliver defeated AJ Gray
* Allie Kat Open Meowllenge: Allie Kat defeated Levi Everett
* GCW Championship vs. Spring Break Match: Rickey Shane Page (c) defeated Joey Janela

