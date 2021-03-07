GCW Take Kare Results 03.06.21: Rickey Shane Page vs. Joey Janela Headlines

Results from the GCW Take Kare event that was held Saturday night in Atlantic City, NJ (h/t Fightful).

* No Holds Barbed Wire Match: Jimmy Lloyd defeated G-Raver

* Mance Warner defeated Charles Mason

* Calvin Tankman defeated Brayden Lee

* Atticus Cogar defeated Effy

* Alex Colon defeated Nolan Edward

* Tony Deppen defeated Ken Broadway

* Jordan Oliver defeated AJ Gray

* Allie Kat Open Meowllenge: Allie Kat defeated Levi Everett

* GCW Championship vs. Spring Break Match: Rickey Shane Page (c) defeated Joey Janela

Pleasure to dawn the headset w/ as Emil this evening to call one helluva of a match between @TheJimmyLLoyd & @StaySickGRAVER A Beautiful display of brutality@_nolanedward proved himself & furthered the genre w/ that work of art vs the best @alexcolon0139 Thanks @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/dTHqDXpB1B — Bulldozer Matt Tremont (@TremontH2O) March 7, 2021