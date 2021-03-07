wrestling / News
GCW Take Kare Results 03.06.21: Rickey Shane Page vs. Joey Janela Headlines
Results from the GCW Take Kare event that was held Saturday night in Atlantic City, NJ (h/t Fightful).
* No Holds Barbed Wire Match: Jimmy Lloyd defeated G-Raver
* Mance Warner defeated Charles Mason
* Calvin Tankman defeated Brayden Lee
* Atticus Cogar defeated Effy
* Alex Colon defeated Nolan Edward
* Tony Deppen defeated Ken Broadway
* Jordan Oliver defeated AJ Gray
* Allie Kat Open Meowllenge: Allie Kat defeated Levi Everett
* GCW Championship vs. Spring Break Match: Rickey Shane Page (c) defeated Joey Janela
What a tope con giro from @StaySickGRAVER!! #TakeKare@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/Efc9CrxB0V
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
WHAT THE FUCK… #TakeKare @TheJimmyLLoyd @StaySickGRAVER@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/QhIJ1V6Enc
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
Death Valley Driver!@TheJimmyLLoyd @StaySickGRAVER #TakeKare | @GCWrestling_
Available on @FiteTV, new users use promo code “4vweyzv” pic.twitter.com/YRgVq0xRsr
— Wrestling With Unicorns (@W_W_Unicorns) March 7, 2021
F5 on the apron from @CalvinTankman!! #TakeKare@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/emapSLGa89
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
#TakeKare @EFFYlives@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/DeOwKnpg78
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
.@alexcolon0139 shoves Edward into the pane of glass!#GCW #TakeKare @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/kbO5FlzJZd pic.twitter.com/qhQ9CN7k2P
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 7, 2021
Holy shit, @_nolanedward with a swinging neckbreaker through the glasss!! #TakeKare@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/iIT0hZYumQ
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
#TakeKare @_nolanedward @alexcolon0139@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/SDajBXS05E
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
GODDAMN!!! #TakeKare @alexcolon0139@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/t26bDZRuIy
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
@alexcolon0139 and @_nolanedward are having a legit classic right now! @GCWrestling_ #TakeKare pic.twitter.com/PJmKmVkW63
— buzzsaw24 (@buzzsaw24) March 7, 2021
Blue thunder bomb from @_nolanedward!#GCW #TakeKare @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/kbO5FlzJZd pic.twitter.com/y6ML1ISbQu
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 7, 2021
SPANISH FLY THROUGH THE GLASS/BARBED WIRE DOOR!!! @alexcolon0139 #TakeKare @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/wVEroatxUg pic.twitter.com/LPqx4wpQY8
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) March 7, 2021
JEESUS!! @cashflowkb FOLDS Deppen with a german suplex! #TakeKare @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/wVEroatxUg pic.twitter.com/Z9s1lb2lI0
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) March 7, 2021
Superplex!! #TakeKare @RichHomieJuice@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/Bi5OHjmGGv
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
Moonsault! #TakeKare @RichHomieJuice@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/hrpV0UAFll
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
LUCHA KAT! @meowdyxyall #TakeKare @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/wVEroatxUg pic.twitter.com/DYN3GyYSrf
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) March 7, 2021
Furball from @meowdyxyall! #TakeKare@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/6obK4X6A98
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
LETS FUCKING GO #TAKEKARE pic.twitter.com/627nUBR1si
— JOHNDAVISION (@EliterOfWorlds) March 7, 2021
@JANELABABY looking real Jersey
Big fight feels!#TakeKare pic.twitter.com/pknZLlTcRO
— ROD(Heathen) (@rodeathmachine1) March 7, 2021
Tope suicida from @JANELABABY! #TakeKare@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/hF8fj6AZ1v
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
#TakeKare @JANELABABY@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/2n8nvyaf4j pic.twitter.com/FQFM7RyEDx
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 7, 2021
FUCK!!!! @RickeyShanePage #TakeKare @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/wVEroatxUg pic.twitter.com/CDQICyQTsw
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) March 7, 2021
Pleasure to dawn the headset w/ as Emil this evening to call one helluva of a match between @TheJimmyLLoyd & @StaySickGRAVER A Beautiful display of brutality@_nolanedward proved himself & furthered the genre w/ that work of art vs the best @alexcolon0139
Thanks @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/dTHqDXpB1B
— Bulldozer Matt Tremont (@TremontH2O) March 7, 2021
HUGE superplex from @JANELABABY!! #TakeKare @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/wVEroatxUg pic.twitter.com/osdw4LGQXS
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) March 7, 2021
BIG moonsault to the outside from @JANELABABY!#GCW #TakeKare @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/kbO5FlzJZd pic.twitter.com/wwIIc74Yuu
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 7, 2021
Rope-walk springboard frog splash through a door from @RickeyShanePage!#GCW #TakeKare @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/kbO5FlzJZd pic.twitter.com/TM5hTtpBRs
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 7, 2021
THE RETURN OF THE KING. https://t.co/3agI6gCcL7
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 7, 2021
