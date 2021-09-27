wrestling / News
GCW News: Teaser For Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage Mini-Documentary, Attendance Note For Weekend Shows
– GCW has released a teaser for a mini-documentary looking at Jon Moxley and Nick Gage’s upcoming death match. You can see the teaser below for the featurette, which will release on Friday and previews the October 9th match:
– PWInsider reports that GCW’s EmoFight on Thursday drew in the vicinity of 500 fans without anything pre-announced beyond Jimmy Jacobs appearing. Meanwhile, their GetLostALot show on Friday sold out well in advance on the strength of the Homicide vs. Minoru Suzuki main event.
