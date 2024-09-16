wrestling / News
GCW Tha G-Code Results 9.15.24: Masha Slamovich Defends JCW World Title, More
GCW Tha G-Code took place on Sunday night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, courtesy of PW Ponderings:
* To Infinity And Beyond def. The Pillars
* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Man Like DeReiss
* Sawyer Wreck def. Brooke Havok, Dark Sheik, and Maki Itoh
* Zilla Fatu def. Gringo Loco
* Vince Valor def. Breyer Wellington
* Alec Price def. Marcus Mathers
* Joey Janela def. Danhausen
* 2 Tuff Tony & Violent J def. High Seas
* 1 Called Manders, Effy & Megan Bayne def. Matt Cardona, Mance Warner & Broski Jimmy. The heels attacked the babyfaces post-match and Joey Janela made the save, then challenged the heels to The Art of War Games at GCW Fight Club Night One.
y’all i think i won#GCWCode pic.twitter.com/WND8nu0V50
— NOV 1st EMO PROM FIGHT NITE 🪦 ブルック・ハボック (@BrookeHavok) September 15, 2024
HOLY SHITTT @ThePrizeCityOG #GCW #GCWCode pic.twitter.com/QeHvqSlFVE
— Kyle Pribila (@kyle_pribila) September 16, 2024
Powerbomb ＋ Backbreaker#GCWCode #GCW pic.twitter.com/nwuPL3R2t4
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) September 16, 2024
