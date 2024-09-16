GCW Tha G-Code Results 9.15.24: Masha Slamovich Defends JCW World Title, More

GCW Tha G-Code took place on Sunday night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, courtesy of PW Ponderings:

* To Infinity And Beyond def. The Pillars

* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Man Like DeReiss

* Sawyer Wreck def. Brooke Havok, Dark Sheik, and Maki Itoh

* Zilla Fatu def. Gringo Loco

* Vince Valor def. Breyer Wellington

* Alec Price def. Marcus Mathers

* Joey Janela def. Danhausen

* 2 Tuff Tony & Violent J def. High Seas

* 1 Called Manders, Effy & Megan Bayne def. Matt Cardona, Mance Warner & Broski Jimmy. The heels attacked the babyfaces post-match and Joey Janela made the save, then challenged the heels to The Art of War Games at GCW Fight Club Night One.